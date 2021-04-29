Ken Jeong To Host Asian-American Community Special on MTV Nets

Ken Jeong will host See Us Unite for Change, a special paying tribute to the Asian-American experience that will appear May 21 across the MTV Entertainment Networks. It will also stream on Facebook Watch.

Airing during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the show is being designed to use music, comedy, short films and speakers to inspire and educate viewers at a time when Asians are being targeted in hate crimes.

The event is being produced by The Ford and MacArthur Foundations, working with Jesse Collins Entertainment and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry,” said Chris McCarthy, president, MTV Entertainment Group. “Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence.”

“This event comes at an important time for our AAPI community, as we unite with our allies to celebrate the breadth and diversity of the Asian American experience,” said Sheila Lirio Marcelo, See Us Unite for Change executive producer and founder of Care.com. “There is more work to be done in raising awareness of the contributions of our AAPI community and we’re honored to have the support of our partners as we work to build solidarity in service of a more equal and just society in America.”

The executive producers of this event are Sheila Lirio Marcelo, and Jesse Collins, Kimmie Kim and Carol Donovan of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“I am honored to be a part of an event that will highlight the rich history of the Asian community,” said Jesse Collins, founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “Asian Pacific Americans have played an important role in shaping our country and bringing visibility to this broad community is something I am truly honored to do.”

See Us Unite for Change is part of a broader advocacy campaign, See Us Unite, that is designed to accelerate impact and expand support for the AAPI community through the amplification of voices and education about the Asian American experience.