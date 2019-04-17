Netflix Grabs Mike Myers Comedy Series

Netflix has ordered a comedy series from Mike Myers. The project does not have a title, and little detail was shared about it. Myers will executive produce and star in the show, playing multiple characters.

The project will have six episodes.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” said Myers.

Myers was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1995 and hosts The Gong Show on ABC under the name Tommy Maitland. His film work includes the Austin Powers, Wayne’s World and Shrek franchises.

He is executive producing the Netflix series, along with John Lyons and Jason Weinberg.