Halloween movie Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches premieres on Disney Junior Oct. 7, and becomes available on Disney Plus a day later. The hour-long movie showcases Minnie the Wonderful and Daisy Doozy, witches-in-training who must pass four tests to graduate from the Witch Academy in Happy Haunt Hills. While Daisy isn't confident about passing, she and Minnie join forces, along with Count Mickula and the gang, to defeat a mischievous ghost.

Premiering later on in 2021 is movie Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas.

Rob LaDuca and Mark Seidenberg are executive producers on both films. Mickey and Minnie stay timely throughout the ages, the men said. “Their personalities cross generations,” said LaDuca. “Personality-wise they’re the same Mickey and Minnie you’ve loved forever.”

Seidenberg describes Mickey as “everybody’s best friend” and Minnie as “the sweetest person ever.”

“Rob and I are very respectful to the heritage,” he added. “We always want to make sure we push that sense of optimism and friendship.”

LaDuca and Seidenberg have worked together for some 30 years, dating back to Disney’s Gummi Bears animated series. “We’ve been around the block a few times,” said LaDuca, who focuses on animation while Seidenberg oversees story.

LaDuca said the producers had the time, and budget, to do some unique things with the animation. “We wanted to make it more special,” he said. “More shadowing, more color, make it more cinematic. We pushed the envelope in certain ways, compared to the TV show.”

Both film projects offer lots of original music. LaDuca and Seidenberg both admitted they tear up when Minnie sings a certain song in the Christmas movie.

The films’ stars remain popular with kids. “We just stay true to Mickey and Minnie,” said LaDuca. “Their global popularity is evident. We don’t need to change with the times. They’re timeless characters.”