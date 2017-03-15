Disney Junior Renews ‘Mickey and the Roadster Racers,’ ‘Lion Guard’

Disney Junior has renewed two of its animated series, ordering a second season of Mickey and the Roadster Racers and a third season for The Lion Guard.

"Mickey and the Roadster Racers and The Lion Guard uniquely embody Disney Junior's goal of delivering inspired storytelling with humor and heart,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP of content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of Disney Junior Worldwide. “And what better way to keep our young viewers around the world entertained and connected to some of our most beloved Disney characters than with the new stories we will be telling. We look forward to seeing Mickey and his pals and the Lion Guard in their continuing adventures on the racetrack and across the Pride Lands."

Mickey and the Roadster Racers is a production of Disney Television Animation. Rob LaDuca is executive producer and Mark Seidenberg is co-executive producer and supervising story editor.

Season two of The Lion Guard will debut this summer. New episodes feature star voices including Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kristofer Hivju. The Lion Guard cast includes: Rob Lowe, Gabrielle Union, Max Charles, Joshua Rush, Atticus Shaffer, Diamond White, and Dusan Brown.

The Lion Guard is a production of Disney Television Animation.

Ford Riley is executive producer and Howy Parkins is co-executive producer and supervising director.