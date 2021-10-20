‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ Gets Season Two on Disney Junior

Disney Junior has ordered season two of Mickey Mouse Funhouse, which premiered in August. Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto are the stars, as is new character Funny, a talking playhouse. Harvey Guillen voices Funny.

"The enduring love for Mickey Mouse and friends continues to be shared from generation to generation, and we are eager to provide more opportunities for preschool audiences and their families to connect with these beloved characters,” said Joe D'Ambrosia, senior VP, original programming, and general manager, Disney Junior. “We look forward to showcasing new fun-filled destinations in season two for young viewers to explore and expand their imaginations."

Targeting kids ages 2-7 and their families, Mickey Mouse Funhouse had John Stamos, Richard Kind, Jenifer Lewis, Mickey Guyton and Jaime Camil in the voice cast in season one.

Phil Weinstein is executive producer and supervising director, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor. Weinstein spoke about the series on the podcast Series Business.

The first six episodes will begin streaming on Disney Plus Nov. 10.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is a production of Disney Television Animation.