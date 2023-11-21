Mickey Guyton to Host ‘National Christmas Tree Lighting’ on CBS

Mickey Guyton will host the National Christmas Tree Lighting on CBS Friday, December 15. Musical guests include Darren Criss, St. Vincent, Samara Joy and Dionne Warwick.

President Calvin Coolidge got the National Christmas Tree Lighting tradition going back in 1923. The National Park Service and National Park Foundation present the event, which actually happens live November 30 on the Ellipse and at President’s Park in Washington.

Guyton will also perform. She is a country singer who was the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category, according to her website, for “Black Like Me.”

Guyton is a co-host on ABC’s special Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which airs Christmas Day.

Other musical guests at the tree lighting in Washington are Ledisi, Reneé Rapp and Joe Walsh.

Paramount Plus will stream the special as well.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.