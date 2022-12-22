Gloria Estefan Hosts 'A Home for the Holidays' on CBS
Mickey Guyton, Andy Grammer and Little Big Town perform
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove is on CBS December 23. The special features uplifting stories related to adoption. Gloria Estefan hosts from The Grove in Los Angeles.
Estefan, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee will perform.
"For the last two decades, the award-winning special has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these children into loving forever families," according to CBS, which notes that there are more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S.
A Home for the Holidays streams on Peacock.
Set on 20 acres, The Grove is a shopping and dining destination in the La Brea neighborhood of Los Angeles. It opened in 2002.
The 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays at The Grove is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment. Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick and Marilyn Seabury are the executive producers. Michael Simon is directing the special. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.