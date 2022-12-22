Gloria Estefan Hosts 'A Home for the Holidays' on CBS

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove is on CBS December 23. The special features uplifting stories related to adoption. Gloria Estefan hosts from The Grove in Los Angeles.

Estefan, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee will perform.

"For the last two decades, the award-winning special has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these children into loving forever families," according to CBS, which notes that there are more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S.

A Home for the Holidays streams on Peacock.

Set on 20 acres, The Grove is a shopping and dining destination in the La Brea neighborhood of Los Angeles. It opened in 2002.

The 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays at The Grove is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment. Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick and Marilyn Seabury are the executive producers. Michael Simon is directing the special. ■