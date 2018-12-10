NBC Airs ‘Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas’ Dec. 11

NBC will air Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas Tuesday, Dec. 11. The special is hosted by Darci Lynne Farmer, teenage singer-ventriloquist who was the season 12 (2017) champion of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

She celebrates the season “Oklahoma-style,” according to NBC. There will be musical performances and sketches from the young performer and her guests, including Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes and Pentatonix.

The judges on America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B, will also appear on the special.

Rickey Minor, who was musical director on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, leads the house band.

Judi Marmel, Stu Schreiberg and Marilyn Seabury are executive producers. Triage Entertainment is producing Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, hosted by Terry Crews, premieres Jan. 7.