Michelle Obama to Pay First Post-White House TV Visit to 'Ellen'

Michelle Obama will give her first post-White House interview to Ellen DeGeneres, on the occasion of the talk-show host’s 60th birthday, being celebrated on the show on Thursday, Feb. 1.



The birthday celebration continues on Friday, Feb. 2, when Jennifer Aniston takes a turn on Ellen's couch.



Other celebrities will pay the show surprise visits over the two days and the audience will be filled with guests who are paying it forward and have participated in Ellen’s #OneMillionActsOfGood campaign in partnership with Cheerios.



DeGeneres also will reveal the show's biggest giveaway in 15 seasons.

