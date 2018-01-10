TCA 2018: NBC Renews ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

Pasadena, Calif. — NBC has picked up a second season of Ellen’s Game of Games, the network announced Tuesday.



The game show, which is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production, was given 13 episodes for its sophomore effort.



“I’m so excited to get to do another season because I’m not just the producer and host, I’m also a loyal viewer,” said Ellen DeGeneres, who hosts the show, in a statement. ”I hope this can continue to be a show that families can come together and enjoy watching as much as I enjoy hosting. I don’t wanna say this next season is gonna be even messier, but I have invested heavily into a whipped cream company.”



Read More: Complete Coverage 2018 TCA Winter Press TourDeGeneres also serves as an executive producer on the show with Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, Derek Westervelt and David A. Hurwitz executive producing as well.



“Ellen’s enthusiasm and energy is utterly infectious. It’s been exciting to watch her antics supersized on a primetime stage,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Audiences love spending time with her and we know she’ll continue to raise the bar with even bigger games and more hilarity as the show continues to grow.”