Michael Lewis Named VP/GM at KTUL Tulsa

Michael Lewis has been named VP and general manager of Sinclair-owned KTUL Tulsa. He has been senior VP and general manager of WJZY-WMYT Charlotte, part of Nexstar.

“Michael is an accomplished general manager, successfully driving revenue growth and effectively managing high-performing teams for over 15 years,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast, Sinclair. “We’re thrilled he is joining Sinclair to lead KTUL and look forward to continued success at the station.”

Lewis previously was VP and general sales manager at Fox-owned WTTG-WDCA Washington and had the same titles at WBRC Birmingham. He also held sales roles at WBBM Chicago, WUPA Atlanta, WHP-WLYH Harrisburg and WRGB Albany. He began his career as an account executive at WNYT Albany.

“Leading KTUL and its associated digital assets is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to helping further the growth of our market influence and prominence,” said Lewis.

Lewis succeeds Allyson Meyers atop KTUL. She departed in May. KTUL is the ABC affiliate in Nielsen’s No. 62 DMA.