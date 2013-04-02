NAB Picks Service to America Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters has named the

winners of its Service to America TV and radio awards, which celebrate

broadcasters' "outstanding community service."

The Service to America Television award goes to Allbritton's

KTUL Tulsa for conducting nearly 50 community service projects from blanket

drives to hunger campaigns.

The Service to Children television award goes Bonneville's

KSL-TV Salt Lake City for its "Read Today" literacy program combining book

donations with efforts to get kids reading at grade level.

The Service to Community television award goes to Scripps'

WFTS Tampa for its "Taking Action Against Domestic Violence" campaign.

A president's special award for "historic

and extraordinary achievement by a broadcaster or group of broadcasters"

goes to the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters and stations in that

state for hostingthe "Vietnam Veterans Homecoming Celebration."