MeTV Shares Holiday Programming Plans

MeTV’s “A Very Merry MeTV” programming event starts Sunday, November 20, and continues through Christmas Day. The event has both Thanksgiving- and Christmas-themed episodes of vintage series, including Gilligan’s Island, My Three Sons and The Beverly Hillbillies, with the Christmas fare beginning November 27.

Commemorating what would’ve been Charles Schulz’s 100th birthday (November 26), MeTV has movies A Boy Named Charlie Brown on Sunday, November 20 and Snoopy Come Home on Sunday, November 27. A Boy Named Charlie Brown, from 1969, sees Charlie enter a spelling bee, while Snoopy, Come Home!, from 1972, sees Snoopy sneak off to visit a girl in the hospital, only to find dogs are not all that welcome in many public places. MeTV said the two films are the only Peanuts holiday specials on broadcast TV this year.

Part 1 of episode “The Thanksgiving Story,” from The Waltons, airs November 23, and Part 2 is on Thanksgiving Day.

On Saturday, December 3, original horror series Svengoolie features movie The Raven, followed by a special one-hour Sventoonie Christmas special, It’s a Wonderful Loss of Life featuring the movie The Great Rupert.

Morning show Toon In With Me has a primetime special December 5 when Tiny Toony’s Christmas Carol airs, featuring Bill the Cartoon Curator (Bill Leff), Toony the Tuna (Kevin Fleming) and the gang as they present classic holiday shorts.

The Waltons also airs on Christmas Day, including episodes “The Best Christmas”, “The Children’s Carol” and “Grandma Comes Home,” among others. ■