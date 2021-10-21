Merkle’s Merkury Data Platform Using TransUnion Marketplace for CTV Ads
Deal enables brands to leverage first- and third-party data to reach advanced audiences
Merkle said its Merkury identity resolution and data platform will be using TransUnion’s TruAudience Data Marketplace to enable people-based ad campaigns via connected TV.
Through the combination, brands will be able to leverage first- and third-party data to reach advanced audiences.
“It is critical for advertisers and publishers to trust the data they are using, which is the cornerstone of TransUnion,” said Michelle Swanston, VP of customer success and data marketplace at TransUnion. “By integrating Merkury and TransUnion identity, marketers and publishers are able to provide greater scale and accuracy to better engage consumers with relevant advertising.”
With the increase in cord cutting, advertisers are turning to CTV and data platforms are making deals to help brands identify potential consumers.
“As the connected TV landscape continues to scale, we are excited to partner with TransUnion to provide marketers with access to people-based advertising opportunities on emerging CTV platforms,” said Andy Fisher, head of Merkury Advanced TV, Merkle/CXM. “Through this partnership, TransUnion’s destination partners, which include dozens of premium publishers and the industry’s leading ad tech platforms, can enable data-driven campaigns for Merkury clients with faster turnaround time.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
