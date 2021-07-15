Meredith Names Corey Hanson GM for Stations in Portland

Meredith Corp. said it promoted Corey Hanson to VP and general manager for its duopoly in Portland, Oregon, which consists of KPTV and KPDX-TV, effective Aug. 2.

Hanson is returning to the stations. She was station manager there before becoming VP and general manager at WALA-TV, Meredith’s station in Mobile, Alabama.

Hanson will succeed Adrienne Roark, who was named president at the CBS station group .

Meredith is in the process of selling its stations to Gray Television.

“Corey’s leadership has been invaluable to Meredith since she first joined KPTV/KPDX in 2004 and through her time at WALA. She has a proven record of ratings success and a passion for innovative non-traditional projects that generate revenue, community involvement, and team building,” said Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery. “Corey led the WALA team through COVID-19, one of the most challenging periods in our industry’s and country’s history. I am confident that her experience and results-driven leadership will make a lasting impact on the KPTV/KPDX team and the community.”

Hanson joined Meredith in 2004. She began her career as a news producer at KOIN-TV, Portland.

“I am so grateful to the team at WALA Fox 10 for their perseverance, hard work, and genuine care for their community and one another during the past year. I am very proud of this team and its many accomplishments,” said Hanson. “I am equally grateful to return to Portland and continue to build on the Fox12 team’s success. I couldn’t be more thrilled to get started.”