Melissa Rivers to Cohost ‘Fashion Police’

Melissa Rivers will be the new cohost of Fashion Police, E! announced Wednesday.

Rivers, who will also continue executive producing, will join current panelists Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski when the show returns Monday, Aug. 31 for six episodes. In addition to the trio, the panel will include two rotating celebrity guests.

“As an executive producer since the beginning, Melissa helped shape Fashion Police into an iconic TV series that couples fashion with comedy,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming and development for E!. “We are pleased to now also feature Melissa in front of the Fashion Police cameras, as she joins returning panelists Giuliana and Brad. And with the added flavor of rotating panelists, the show will deliver fresh, different and unpredictable fashion reviews with each new episode.”

In March, E! put the production of Fashion Police on hold, following the death of cohost Joan Rivers in September and the departures of Kathy Griffin, who filled in for Rivers, and Kelly Osbourne.

Melissa Rivers, along with her mother Joan, created the Red Carpet franchise and starred in four seasons of WE tv’s Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?

Fashion Police is produced by Wilshire Studios.