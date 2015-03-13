Kathy Griffin Leaving E!’s ‘Fashion Police’

Kathy Griffin is checking out of E!’s Fashion Police, the comedienne announced on Twitter Thursday.

Griffin, who appeared in seven episodes of the show, was tapped to step in for Joan Rivers, who died after complications from surgery in September.

“I discovered that my style does not fit with the creative direction of the show & now it’s time to move on,” wrote Griffin.

She added: “I wish E! and the E! team only the best and I hope to continue to make you all laugh preforming live on television where I can be smart, irreverent, unrepentant and unafraid in an observational way that is candid, honest and justified.”

E! issued the following statement about Griffin’s exit: “We can confirm that Kathy Griffin is leaving E!'s Fashion Police. We wish her all the best and are grateful for her time on the show, as well as the many laughs that she gave us all. Fashion Police will return, as scheduled, on Monday, March 30 at 9 p.m. with our talented cohosts Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski and Executive Producer Melissa Rivers. No further information is available at this time.”

The comic’s departure comes nearly two weeks after cohost Kelly Osbourne quit the show after a dust-up between Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic, also a host on the show, after Rancic made comments during the Fashion Police Oscars special about Osbourne’s friend Zendaya.

Rancic and stylist Brad Goreski are the only remaining panelists.