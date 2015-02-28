Kelly Osbourne Exits E!’s ‘Fashion Police’

Kelly Osbourne is stepping away from E!’s Fashion Police, the network confirmed on Friday.

Her exit comes days after the host threatened to quite over remarks made by Fashion Police cohost Giuliana Rancic.

“Kelly Osbourne is departing E!s Fashion Police to pursue other opportunities, and we would like to thank her for her many contributions to the series over the past five years, during which time the show became a hit with viewers,” the network said in a statement. “Fashion Police will return, as scheduled, on Friday, March 30th at 9:00 p.m. and no decisions have been made on her replacement.”

During the Fashion Police Oscars special on Monday, Rancic made a comment about Zendaya’s dreadlocked hair.

"I feel like she smells like patchouli oil and weed,” said Rancic.

Zendaya, a friend of Osbourne, responded on Instagram and Twitter, saying: “To say that an 18 year old young woman with locks smells like patchouli oil or “weed” is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive.”

Rancic gave an on-air apology Tuesday.

Fashion Police has had a rough season with the absence of star Joan Rivers, who died in September after complications from surgery. Kathy Griffin, stylist Brad Goreski and Rancic remain on the show.