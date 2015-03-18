E! Puts ‘Fashion Police’ on Hold

E! has halted production on Fashion Police until September.

The network cited that they were using the hiatus to “refresh” the show.

“E!’s comedy series Fashion Police is going on hiatus and will return in September,” said E! in a statement. “We look forward to taking this opportunity to refresh the show before the next awards season."

Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski will return as cohosts in the fall along with Melissa Rivers as executive producer.

The show has had a tumultuous season, first with the death of cohost Joan Rivers in September and more recently with the departures of Kathy Griffin, who filled in for Rivers, and Kelly Osbourne.

“I discovered that my style does not fit with the creative direction of the show & now it’s time to move on,” wrote Griffin.

Osbourne’s exit came after a kerfuffle with Rancic over comments Rancic made about Osbourne's friend Zendaya during the show’s Oscars special.