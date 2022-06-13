Melissa McCarthy Co-Hosts ‘The Great Giveback’ on HGTV, Discovery Plus

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich debuts on HGTV and Discovery Plus June 13. The pair previously appeared on Celebrity IOU. The Great Giveback sees McCarthy and Perusich, who are cousins, learn the stories of exceptional people nominated by their loved ones, then perform some “demo and reno,” according to HGTV, to stun the recipients with updated homes.

There are six episodes.

Season three of Celebrity IOU, which sees celebs arrange a surprise home renovation for a person who has positively impacted their life, debuted in April. Drew and Jonathan Scott host.

McCarthy appeared in Celebrity IOU, arranging a redesign of her aunt and uncle’s Chicago home. The recipients are Perusich’s parents.

“Propelled by the inspiring accounts, the self-proclaimed design and vintage fanatics will grab sledgehammers, select personalized finishes, and demo and reno alongside their expert team to stun recipients with dazzling, life-changing reveals,” according to HGTV.

McCarthy’s movies include Bridesmaids, Spy and The Boss. Perusich is an actress as well, appearing in Thunder Force and Superintelligence, among other movies.

“The Great Giveback shines a light on people who are doing amazing things,” said McCarthy. “Even when circumstances are hard, they say ‘what can I do and how can I help’ to make others’ lives better. If those that give and give and give don’t deserve a great giveback, I don’t know who does. Goodness matters and it’s contagious, and Jenna and I are so fortunate and grateful to have met such special people.”

The premiere episode features Katie, a combat veteran who overcame serious challenges, including homelessness, following her years of service. Nominated by her fiancée Lily and pregnant with their first child, Katie will receive an overhauled kitchen, living area and unexpected nursery from McCarthy and Perusich.

“Melissa and I are spotlighting extraordinary people who give back and do good every day,” said Perusich. “We’re changing their lives by making their homes better and more functional while also telling the story of what they do for others. Kindness breeds kindness and that’s been our biggest takeaway from making the show.”

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Sammy Rosenman the executive producers. ■