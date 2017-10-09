Meghan McCain Joins ‘The View’ as Co-Host

ABC said that Meghan McCain has joined The View as a co-host and will be a contributor to ABC News.

McCain appeared on The View Monday morning and is joining moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris on the program.



Related:ABC's 'The View' Named to the 2017 B&C Hall of Fame|Register for the 27th Annual Dinner, Oct. 16

The move comes a month after Jedediah Bila left the show.

McCain had been with Fox News, most recently on the show Outnumbered. She will provide a conservative voice for the show. She is the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona.

“Meghan is smart and well-informed, with passionate opinions that will create a new and exciting dynamic at the table” said senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin. “She has a unique perspective and life experience that will bring a fresh, multigenerational voice to the show. We know she’ll be a great addition to The View.”

“I’m honored and proud to be part of such an iconic show with a diverse, smart, strong and interesting group of women,” said McCain. “I’ve been a fan of the show for many years, so taking my seat at that table is definitely a career highlight.”

As a contributor to ABC News, McCain is expected to make appearances on all newscasts including Good Morning America and This Week.