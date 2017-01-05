Hilary Estey McLoughlin Named Senior Executive Producer of 'The View'

Hilary Estey McLoughlin has been named senior executive producer of ABC’s The View and of non-fiction content at the network, ABC News president James Goldston told staff on Wednesday.

“Hilary is a true creative force and a proven and experienced leader — and I know we will see her drive ABC News forward across every one of our platforms,” Goldston said in a memo.

McLoughlin first joined The View at the beginning of last season and immediately brought Joy Behar back to the panel.

McLoughlin comes to ABC from CBS Television Distribution and Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures, where she served and president of programming and was instrumental in developing such program as Ellen, Tyra Banks and The Rosie O’Donnell Show among other syndicated series.

She already had been working closely with The View’s executive producers Candi Carter and Brian Teta since she began consulting with the show.