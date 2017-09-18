Conservative Commentator Jedediah Bila Leaving 'The View'

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjhYAvs7YAQ[/embed]

Conservative commentator Jedediah Bila is leaving ABC’s The View, she announced on the program Monday morning.

Bila’s announcement came as rumors swirled that Meghan McCain will be coming on board after leaving Fox News last week. Other potential replacements being mentioned are Gretchen Carlsen, formerly of Fox News’ Fox & Friends, and ABC News political commentator Tara Setmayer.



“What you don’t know about us is that these ladies, we are really friends,” Bila said. “I want to thank you because I’m a little eccentric and you put up with me and this has been an amazing journey. I also want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets. This is what I’m here for — to shake things up in life and in television.”



Bila said she’s writing a book to be published by HarperCollins and she’s also getting married.



The former Fox News contributor joined The View one year ago as the panel’s conservative/libertarian, replacing Candace Cameron Bure. Remaining on the panel are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

