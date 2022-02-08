Mediaocean Launches Tools for Paid Social Media Campaigns

Mediaocean said that it can help advertisers scale up creative production of paid social media campaigns and improve their performance.

The new capabilities are enabled by last year’s acquisition of Flashtalking , which brought with it tools that automate ad creation and campaign reporting.

The Mediaocean platform can now provide scaled creative production, ad personalization, cross-platform social media campaign management, centralized reporting and optimizations.

“Consumers today expect and are accustomed to receiving relevant and personalized experiences across channels, so brands must meet that expectation inside and outside walled gardens, nimbly and at scale,” said Mediaocean president John Nardone, the former CEO of Flashtalking. “Our platform unites several best of breed capabilities to uniquely deliver that value proposition for brands and their agency partners.”

Users can produce thousands of personalized social media ads in minutes. New dynamic templates automate in-market content and optimize a brand’s creative to each social media platform’s specifications and algorithms.

“Automated creative personalization not only preserves key branding and campaign messaging across the ever-expanding network of social media platforms, but also frees up our team to focus on our key strengths – consumer insight and marketing strategy,” said Shamsul Chowdhury, VP paid social, at Jellyfish. “This constant tug-of-war around social media creative formatting and execution shouldn’t be where agencies spend their time, and automating this process allows us to deliver much stronger performance for our clients.” ■