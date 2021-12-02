Mediaocean Gets Patent For CTV Ad Verification

Mediaocean said it was issued a U.S. patent for a system that verifies that ads being served by a legitimate publisher, preventing fraud and other keeping advertisers away from other non-suitable inventory.

The technology is being integrated into the Mediaocean technology following the company’s acquisition of Flashtalking and is expected to lead to other derivative patents being issued.

“Our innovations in the verification technology space allow the advertising industry to embrace a world where we shift from an auditing approach to a preemptive one,” said John Nardone, president at Mediaocean. “Going forward, we won’t just chase and penalize bad actors, or identify fraud or inventory which is non-safe or non-suitable after the fact, but we will weed it out before ads are served and put a premium on transparency at the root.”

The patented technology was invented by Asaf Greiner, general manager, verification at Mediaocean and Zac Sadan, GM verification at Mediaocean, for Protected Media, which was acquired by Flashtalking in February.

“Our patented solution is a publisher or broadcaster-side technology that verifies all transactions at the source, where they are originally created, and adds a digital signature to make the data tamper-proof and indisputable,” said Greiner. “The Mediaocean approach flips the paradigm of verification on its head to improve the advertising supply chain, ensure transparency, and ultimately provide the entire industry with trusted traffic.” ■

(Image credit: Mediaocean)

The technology is being integrated into the Mediaocean technology following the company’s acquisition of Flashtalking and is expected to lead to other derivative patents being issued.

“Our innovations in the verification technology space allow the advertising industry to embrace a world where we shift from an auditing approach to a preemptive one,” said John Nardone, President at Mediaocean. “Going forward, we won’t just chase and penalize bad actors, or identify fraud or inventory which is non-safe or non-suitable after the fact, but we will weed it out before ads are served and put a premium on transparency at the root.”

Also Read: Mediaocean Agrees to Acquire 4C Insights

The patented technology was invented by Asaf Greiner, general manager, verification, at Mediaocean and Zac Sadan, GM verification at Mediaocean, for Protected Media, which was acquired by Flashtalking in February.

“Our patented solution is a publisher or broadcaster-side technology that verifies all transactions at the source, where they are originally created, and adds a digital signature to make the data tamper-proof and indisputable,” said Greiner. “The Mediaocean approach flips the paradigm of verification on its head to improve the advertising supply chain, ensure transparency, and ultimately provide the entire industry with trusted traffic.”