Media General, NBC Renew Affiliations in 13 Markets

Media General announced Friday it has agreed with NBC to extend affiliations in 13 markets.

“NBC is a longstanding and valued partner, and we are pleased to have reached a new agreement that reflects the value of our mutually beneficial relationship,” said Vincent Sadusky, Media General president and CEO. “We look forward to an exciting 2016 with the return of the Summer Olympics on NBC, a robust political election and other opportunities to leverage our strong local television stations.”

“Media General is a terrific partner to NBC and we are very pleased to extend our affiliations with them,” said Jean Dietze, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting. “We look forward to strong continued collaboration between our two companies.”

Media General also announced Friday that WNCN, its NBC affiliate in Raleigh, N.C., will switch to a CBS affiliation, effective Feb. 29.

On Thursday, Tegna Media and NBC renewed their affiliation agreement for their 17 stations.

Media General’s NBC affiliates will now all fall under the same agreement. Those 13 market are:

WFLA in Tampa, Fla.

WCMH in Columbus, Ohio

KXAN in Austin, Texas

WOOD in Grand Rapids, Mich.

WAVY in Norfolk, Va.

WDTN in Dayton, Ohio

KSNW in Wichita, Kan.

WSLS in Roanoke, Va.

WSAV in Savannah, Ga.

WCBD in Charleston, S.C.

KWQC in Davenport, Iowa

WWLP in Springfield, Mass.

KSNT in Topeka, Kan.