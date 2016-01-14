Tegna Media, NBC Renew Affiliations for All 17 Stations

Related: When What’s In a Name (Change) Is a Whole Lot

Tegna Media and NBC have renewed their affiliation agreement for all 17 of Tegna's NBC stations. Tegna Media, the largest independent NBC affiliate group, will now have all of its NBC stations on the same long-term agreement.

“We are pleased to be extending our deep and longstanding partnership with NBC,” said Dave Lougee, Tegna Media president. “NBC’s content, from sports to news to primetime, combined with Tegna Media’s trusted, innovative and impactful local programming is highly valued by our viewers.”

“We are happy to extend our affiliation with Tegna, NBC's largest affiliate station group," said Jean Dietze, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting. “We've had a strong, successful partnership with Dave and his team for many years. We look forward to continued collaboration to provide high-quality network broadcast content to complement Tegna's award winning local news and programming in key markets across the country."