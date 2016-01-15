CBS Moves Affiliation to WNCN From WRAL

CBS is moving its affiliation in the Raleigh, N.C., market to WNCN-TV, now the NBC affiliate, from WRAL-TV, effective Feb. 29.

The network says it negotiated with WRAL, owned by Capitol Broadcasting, but the station refused to pay fair value for CBS programming.

WNCN is owned by Media General.

WRAL announced it decided to drop its CBS affiliation to go with NBC.

“We are very pleased that Media General recognizes the unique value of being an affiliate of the #1 television network,” said Ray Hopkins, president of network distribution for CBS Corporation. “This is a great deal for our partners at Media General, and a great deal for CBS. Together, we look forward to serving the viewers we share for years to come.”

“CBS has been a longstanding and valued partner for many years, and we are pleased to build upon our relationship with a new affiliation in Raleigh,” said Vincent L. Sadusky, Media General’s president and CEO “We are particularly excited about the opportunities this brings to our station and the high-quality network programming that complements our strong local news and unique local content.”