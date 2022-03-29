Media And Entertainment Brands Dominate Oscar Commercial Breaks
By Jon Lafayette published
Showbiz represents 38% of ad inventory, up from 24% in 2021
Of the 104 commercials that aired during ABC’s coverage of the 94th Academy Awards, 38% were for the media and entertainment category, up from 24% a year ago, according to MediaRadar.
Disney pulled out the stops to support its own shows, with a 45 second spot for The Kardashians, whose new show will be on Hulu, and Abbott Elementary, the freshman comedy, which got a 30-second spot during the Oscars.
Apple TV Plus, which became the first streaming service to win an Oscar for Best Picture for Cody, led a parade of commercials for streaming services. Also represented were Disney Plus, Discovery Plus, Peacock and CNN Plus, set to launch on Tuesday.
MediaRadar says that during January and February WarnerMedia spent $375,000 advertising CNN Plus.
Other categories making the scene at the Oscars including technology, which accounted for 14% of the commercials. Finance accounted for 7% of the spots, and in the auto category, Mercedes had five of the seven commercials for cars. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
