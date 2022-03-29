Media And Entertainment Brands Dominate Oscar Commercial Breaks

Kim Kardashian in a spot for her family's new show on Hulu

Of the 104 commercials that aired during ABC’s coverage of the 94th Academy Awards, 38% were for the media and entertainment category, up from 24% a year ago, according to MediaRadar.

Disney pulled out the stops to support its own shows, with a 45 second spot for The Kardashians, whose new show will be on Hulu, and Abbott Elementary, the freshman comedy, which got a 30-second spot during the Oscars.

Apple TV Plus, which became the first streaming service to win an Oscar for Best Picture for Cody, led a parade of commercials for streaming services. Also represented were Disney Plus, Discovery Plus, Peacock and CNN Plus, set to launch on Tuesday.

MediaRadar says that during January and February WarnerMedia spent $375,000 advertising CNN Plus.

Other categories making the scene at the Oscars including technology, which accounted for 14% of the commercials. Finance accounted for 7% of the spots, and in the auto category, Mercedes had five of the seven commercials for cars. ■