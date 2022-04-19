‘Mayans M.C.’ Season Four on FX April 19

Season four of motorcycle drama Mayans M.C. begins on FX April 19. Kurt Sutter and Elgin James created the show. There are ten new episodes.

Mayans M.C. follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a betrayal.

Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo and Richard Cabral are also in the cast.

The series, a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, is executive produced by James, Hilton Smith and Sutter, and is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

During an FX press event, James said, “If last season was about the consequences, this season is how to deal with them when they come at you, how to climb your way out of hell.”

Cast member Pardo added, “When it comes to EZ, in these dark places, there's a sense there's like an awakening that happens. It's like you almost have to go through the fire and experience the lowest of the lows to understand who you are and to test it, and that's where you find these characters, and that's where they're really going to break out.” ■