FX Revs Up Pilot for ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff

FX says it has greenlit the pilot for a sequel to Sons of Anarchy, the network’s highest rated series.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is co-writing and executive producing Mayans MC, which continues the saga of motorcycle gangs in California.

Mayans MC is set after the death of Sons protagonist Jax Teller and focuses on EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayans, another motorcycle gang that was part of the Sons of Anarchy story.

The pilot is being produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, with production scheduled to begin in March.

Elgin James is the co-writer of the Mayans MC pilot.

Homeless as a teenager, Elgin James was a fixture in Boston's hardcore punk scene, helping found a multi-ethnic national street gang that targeted neo-Nazi skinheads and drug dealers. After spending a decade and a half in the gang, James left Boston for Los Angeles where he was shepherded by the Sundance Institute Feature Film program.