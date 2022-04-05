FX Rides With ‘Mayans M.C.' Fourth Season Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Drama series returns April 19
“There’s a reckoning upon us,” is how FX describes the fourth season of Mayans M.C. as part of a new trailer for the drama series.
The 10-episode season continues to follow the life and exploits of EZ Reyes, his brother Angel and the rest of the Santo Padre MC as they face retaliation from other charters after a failed attempt to consolidate under one leader, according to the network.
JD Pardo stars in the series along with Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.
Mayans M.C., a spinoff of FX’s Sons of Anarchy, is executive produced by Kurt Sutter, Elgin James and Hilton Smith.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
