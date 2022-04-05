FX Rides With ‘Mayans M.C.' Fourth Season Trailer

“There’s a reckoning upon us,” is how FX describes the fourth season of Mayans M.C. as part of a new trailer for the drama series.

The 10-episode season continues to follow the life and exploits of EZ Reyes, his brother Angel and the rest of the Santo Padre MC as they face retaliation from other charters after a failed attempt to consolidate under one leader, according to the network.

JD Pardo stars in the series along with Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.

Mayans M.C., a spinoff of FX’s Sons of Anarchy, is executive produced by Kurt Sutter, Elgin James and Hilton Smith.