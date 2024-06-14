Max’s Dragons Seen Flying Over Roku City Promoting Season 2 of ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

Vhagar, the oldest and largest dragon managed by House Targaryen, currently can be seen belching fire over Roku City.

The image is a promotion for Max’s House of the Dragon, the second season of which debuts on the streamer Sunday.

(Image credit: Roku)

The purple tinged Roku City will also feature a castle bearing the Targaryen sigil.

In addition to serving as a screen saver, Roku City has become a home for advertisers and networks looking to promote their shows.

Roku said 85% of its subscribers have watched the screen saver scroll by as they take streaming breaks.

House of the Dragon will also be prominently featured on the Roku home screen, where millions more streamers will see it.