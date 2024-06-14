Max’s Dragons Seen Flying Over Roku City Promoting Season 2 of ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel
‘House of the Dragon’ also featured on Roku home screen
Vhagar, the oldest and largest dragon managed by House Targaryen, currently can be seen belching fire over Roku City.
The image is a promotion for Max’s House of the Dragon, the second season of which debuts on the streamer Sunday.
The purple tinged Roku City will also feature a castle bearing the Targaryen sigil.
In addition to serving as a screen saver, Roku City has become a home for advertisers and networks looking to promote their shows.
Roku said 85% of its subscribers have watched the screen saver scroll by as they take streaming breaks.
House of the Dragon will also be prominently featured on the Roku home screen, where millions more streamers will see it.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.