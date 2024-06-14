HBO Orders ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3

HBO has ordered a third season of Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. Season two premieres Sunday, June 16.

Based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones. It details the House of Targaryen.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Fabien Frankel are in the cast.

Martin and Ryan Condal are co-creators and executive producers, and Condal is the showrunner.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis are executive producers as well.

At a press event earlier this month in New York, Condal described the new season as “a point of no return” for key characters, with some serious conflicts. “The hatred only gets worse as things go on and pile up,” said Condal.