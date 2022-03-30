Max Scherzer on ‘Back on the Record with Bob Costas’ April 1

Max Scherzer sits with Bob Costas when Back on the Record with Bob Costas is on HBO Friday, April 1. Scherzer pitches for the Mets, and is an MLBPA player representative.

Scherzer makes his first start of the season April 8, against the Nationals. Apple TV Plus has the game as part of its Friday Night Baseball package. Scherzer pitched for the Nationals for 6 ½ seasons. He’s won three Cy Young Awards.

Billy Crystal will also be on Back on the Record April 1. He’s on Broadway with the show Mr. Saturday Night.

The in-studio roundtable on the show that night will feature NBA standout J.J. Redick, former Miami Marlins president David Samson, Washington Post columnist Candace Bucker and Bomani Jones, star of Game Theory with Bomani Jones, also on HBO.

Back on the Record with Bob Costas is executive produced by Jonathan Crystal, Ross Greenburg, Howard Bryant and Bruce Cornblatt. ■