Bob Costas Back on HBO

Back on the Record with Bob Costas premieres on HBO this year. There will be four episodes a year, the first turning up later this spring. They will feature interviews with “the biggest names in sports, entertainment and popular culture,” said HBO, and Costas tackling topical sports issues.

Back on the Record with Bob Costas on HBO (Image credit: HBO)

"Bob has long been one of the most talented and versatile broadcasters in the world of sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled for his return to HBO,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive VP of programming, HBO.

Costas hosted On The Record with Bob Costas from 2001 to 2004 and Costas Now from 2005 to 2009.

“HBO is synonymous with the highest quality of television programming,” said Costas. “And their sports programming has always been both innovative and thoughtful. For those reasons and more, I am very pleased to again be part of HBO.”

Costas has hosted 11 Olympic Games, as well as Super Bowls and U.S. Open Golf championships, and has done play by play on numerous World Series and NBA Finals.

Costas will remain with MLB Network, which he joined in 2009.

Back on the Record with Bob Costas is executive produced by Jonathan Crystal, Ross Greenburg and Howard Bryant.