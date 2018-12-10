On Deck at MLB Network: Marking 10th Anniversary

In the chill of football season, MLB Network is warming up to mark the 10th anniversary of its launching on Jan. 1, 2009.

The network will air a special called MLB Network: 10 Years and Counting at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 -- exactly 10 years after the network made its debut.

The special will feature MLB Network's roster of original on-air personalities including Bob Costas, Greg Amsinger, Sean Casey, Al Leiter, Dan Plesac, Harold Reynolds, Bill Ripken, Matt Vasgersian and Tom Verducci. They’ll be joined by some current analysts and discuss memorable moments in baseball over the past decade.

Following the special, MLB Network will re-air Don Larsen’s perfect game from the 1956 World Series, which the network aired when it first made its debut. The presentation will include the original interview of Larsen and Yogi Berra, who caught the famous game, by Costas.

Added will be a new conversation between Costas and Verducci about how Larsen’s achievement has stood the test of time.

The network will air vintage promos on Jan. 1 and air anniversary-themed content throughout 2019.