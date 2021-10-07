HBO Orders 'Game Theory with Bomani Jones' Late Night Sports Talk Series
Weekly series to debut in 2022
HBO has greenlit a new weekly, late-night sports series starring sports journalist Bomani Jones to debut in 2022.
The HBO Sports series, Game Theory with Bomani Jones, will feature the former ESPN sports commentator breaking down timely issues playing out in the world of sports, according to the premium network. Jones currently serves as a contributor on Back on the Record with Bob Costas and has appeared in such documentaries as The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina and The Runnin' Rebels of UNLV.
“Bomani is one of the most unique journalists working today,” said HBO executive VP of programming Nina Rosenstein in a statement. “He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics and gender, and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that Game Theory will deliver provocative, insightful and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”
