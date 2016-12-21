ESPN Signs Multi-Year Deal With Bomani Jones

ESPN has signed TV and radio sports commentator Bomani Jones to a multi-year deal.

Bomani joined the sports net in 2013, will continue as host of ESPN Radio's The Right Time with Bomani Jones and EPSN's Highly Questionable, whichhe co-hosts with Dan Le Batard.

Traug Keller, SVP, ESPN business divisions, called it a privilege to re-sign Jones.

"I'm excited about everything that will be possible in the next few years on television and continuing to build The Right Time on ESPN Radio," said Jones of the new contract extension.

Jones has also appeared on Around the Horn, SportsCenter and Outside the Lines.

Jones began as a columnist for ESPN.com.