Matt Graham Jumps to Tennis Channel To Head Direct-To-Consumer Efforts

Tennis Channe l said it has hired Matt Graham as senior VP, direct to consumer and streaming business development, a new post at the Sinclair-owned network.

Graham previously had been general manager of AMC Networks’ streaming services Acorn TV and Sundance Now.

In his new role, Graham will head Tennis Channel’s efforts to make the network available directly to consumers via a new streaming platform planned for 2024.

Graham will be based in Los Angeles and report to executive VP, chief operating officer and chief financial officer Bill Simon. He will also work with Tennis Channel president Ken Solomon in the development and launch of the DTC product.

“Matt’s decades of experience in the worlds of traditional and evolving media make him unique to guide Tennis Channel’s availability in every American home — and then who knows from there?” Simon said. “He’s created successful streaming platforms, programmed them to grow their subscriber bases and expanded them into new marketplaces. For years, fans have been asking us if there’s a way for them to just buy Tennis Channel and Matt’s here to make that happen.”

Before joining AMC, Graham was with PBS Digital, where he started up PBS Digital Studios.