Fox Orders More 'MasterChef'

Fox has renewed MasterChef, meaning a 14th season of the cooking competition series is in the works. Gordon Ramsay will return as host, and he will judge with chef Aaron Sanchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

MasterChef hits episode No. 250 August 9. The current season bears the title United Tastes of America.

“MasterChef is a beloved staple of the Fox brand. Its impressive performance this summer and tonight’s 250th episode are a testament to the strength, distinction and longevity of this very special show,” said Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “Of course, our incredible partner, Gordon Ramsay, together with Aarón Sánchez, Joe Bastianich and Endemol Shine North America, continue to make MasterChef the massive success it is and we are proud to renew it for its 14th season.”

MasterChef is averaging 3.1 million total viewers in the Live + 7 Day metric this summer, Fox said.

In season 13, the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. One will remain standing at the end to claim $250,000.

Guest judges include MasterChef Junior judge Daphne Oz, former MasterChef judge Graham Elliot and season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers.