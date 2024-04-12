Mary Connelly, Executive Producer of ‘Jennifer Hudson,’ To Exit

Mary Connelly, executive producer of Warner Bros.’s The Jennifer Hudson Show, is departing at the end of this season, she told the show’s staff on Thursday. Executive producers Andy Lassner and Corey Palent will continue to serve as co-showrunners; host Hudson also is an executive producer. The Jennnifer Hudson Show is finishing up its second season and has been renewed for a third by Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television and other station groups.

Connelly previously executive produced The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Lassner and Ed Glavin, from 2003-22. Ellen DeGeneres got off to a slow start but grew in popularity and eventually became famous for the host's opening dance moves, a live deejay, expansive giveaways and light-hearted celebrity interviews. Connelly plans to pursue new projects after her departure, she told the staff, who rose to give her a standing ovation after her remarks.

Connelly began her career in entertainment 40 years ago as an NBC page, going on to work on several late-night shows, including Late Night with David Letterman, Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn. She also produced NBC sitcom Mad About You and improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?

While at Ellen DeGeneres, Connelly also helped oversee Ellen Digital, which includes such ventures as ellentube and the mobile party game “Heads Up!” She also worked with DeGeneres to executive produce primetime unscripted series for NBC, including Family Game Fight, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways and Little Big Shots.

Deadline first reported this story.