NBC Orders Season Four of ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

NBC has renewed alternative game show Ellen’s Game of Games for season four. Ellen DeGeneres hosts and executive produces.

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” said DeGeneres. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out. We can’t wait to get started on the next round of episodes.”

The show is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens this season.

The series launched in January 2018. Season three began Jan. 7.

Contestants play different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to “Know or Go” and the winner of that round proceeds to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win $100,000.

Besides DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman are the executive producers.

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.