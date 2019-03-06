‘Mad About You’ Making Comeback on Charter

Mad About You is the latest 1990 sitcom to get rebooted, with Charter Communications’ Spectrum Originals unit giving the show the green light as a limited series.

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reprise their roles in the new episodes, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and launch late this year.

Peter Tolan will be the series’ showrunner. Helen Hunt will direct the first episodes and Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, will serve as an executive consultant.

“We are beyond thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures Television to give Mad About You an exclusive home at Spectrum Originals,” said Katherine Pope, head of original content. “Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters. We can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again."

Related: The Five Spot: Paul Reiser (subscribers only)

Mad About You originally aired on NBC from 1992 to 1992.

"We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show - as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!"

Spectrum Originals shows will be available to Charter Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad free.

The drama L.A.’s Finest, from Sony and producer Jerry Bruckheimer starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba is scheduled to be the first Spectrum Originals series. Additional projects include the high-octane street race drama Curfew, co-produced with Sky UK, and the Lionsgate series Manhunt.