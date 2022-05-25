Martha Stewart Hosts ‘Tag Sale’ on ABC May 25
By Michael Malone published
Special shows how she acquired items, and her advice on pulling off a successful sale
Martha Stewart sells off some of her furniture, art and housewares when The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart begins on ABC May 25. The one-hour special will see Stewart “regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale,” according to ABC.
Stewart will host an “exclusive” cocktail party for celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale. The event “follows me, my event team and celebrity friends as we prepare to sell a selection of curated items,” said Stewart on YouTube. “See this exclusive event unfold and watch some lucky shoppers take home extraordinary items.”
Stewart co-hosts Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, and she and Snoop Dogg hosted the Puppy Bowl on Discovery Plus and Animal Planet February 13.
The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart is produced by Walt Disney Television’s alternative production unit. Stewart and Jen Patton are executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
