Marquee Broadcasting Signs Local Ratings Deal with Nielsen

Marquee Broadcasting Group and Nielsen said they reached a multiyear agreement under which all of the six stations owned by Marquee will receive local TV measurement services from Nielsen.

“We believe that Nielsen data are vital and critical components in our comprehensive suite of tools we utilize to serve our communities across all of our markets,” said Patricia Lane, CEO of Marquee. “With Nielsen, we are confident Marquee will continue to provide the highest level of service and expertise to our viewers, our advertising partners and the communities we serve, because local truly does matter.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marquee, which started with WDMT-TV in Salisbury, Maryland, in 2013, said it is seeking to expand, which could be good for Nielsen.

“The backbone of the Local TV business are Local broadcast TV stations,” affirms Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local TV. “Nielsen is proud to help Marquee serve its local communities and to provide a service that supports accurate, comprehensive delivery of the news.”