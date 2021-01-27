American Spirit Adds Nielsen Services in Some Markets

Nielsen and station owner American Spirit Media said they reached an agreement to provide certain services in some of the markets where American Spirit operates.

WDBD-TV in Jackson, Mississippi, will begin getting local TV measurement from Nielsen. It will also use Nielsen Ad Intel, which provides competitive advertising information, tracking spending across all local markets.

WSFX-TV, in Wilmington, North Carolina, is getting both local TV measurement and Nielsen Ad Intel from Nielsen.

Two other American Spirit stations, KVHP-TV, Lake Charles, Louisiana, and WXTX-TV, Columbus, Georgia, have new agreements to use Nielsen Ad Intel.

“We are excited to add these additional services to our stations, building upon the valuable insights that Nielsen provides to us,” said Wayne Freedman, VP group sales at American Spirit Media. “Adding Nielsen’s Ad Intel will help us gain market share and accelerate our continued innovation as we showcase our significant value to clients.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with American Spirit Media,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local Television. “We value their partnership and remain committed to supporting their success leveraging Nielsen’s tools and insights to drive their business.”