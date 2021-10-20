Mark Evans Promoted to Head of Advertising Sales for Fox Sports

Fox said that Mark Evans has been promoted to executive VP of ad sales for Fox Sports, succeeding industry veteran Seth Winter, who plans to retire in February.

Evans will oversee sports sales for Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Sports Digital, Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

He will report to Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox Corp., and work closely with Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer for Fox Sports.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a deep pool of experienced executives across the ad sales division, and I’m pleased to have Mark fill this extremely important role,” said Gambelli. “Mark is a well-respected, incredibly talented and smart executive who has a great reputation with clients and a successful track record of creating innovative media partnerships during his career at Fox.”

Evans joined Fox in 1994 and was senior VP of sports brand partnerships before his promotion.

“I’ve worked with Mark for over 20 years and can think of no one better to lead this dynamic group at this moment in time. I’m extremely proud of the client relationships this team has built and look forward to more in the years to come,” said Shanks. “Having Seth as a teammate at Fox Sports has truly been a highlight for all of us. We will miss his exuberance and zest for this business we all love, and we wish him well with everything he does in the future.”

Winter joined Fox in 2019. Previously, he‘d been with Gambelli at NBC. While at Fox, Winter helped generate record revenue for Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

“I am extremely grateful to Seth for joining me at Fox three years ago,” Gambelli said. “This was an incredibly important time as we embarked on a new road with the establishment of Fox as a standalone company. During his time with us, Seth has been a tremendous leader and mentor to the Sports Ad Sales team. On behalf of his many colleagues, we thank Seth for sharing his talent, wisdom and relationships and wish him all the best.”