Fox Sports Digital Acquires Fanhood

Fox Sports Digital has acquired the assets of the social sports start-up Fanhood, a move that the company says will strengthen its digital technology group.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

As part of the deal, Fox has hired Fanhood's employees and named Fanhood founder and CEO Brandon Ramsey, VP of platform engineering at Fox Sports Digital.

Ramsey and his team will report to Ben Gerst, senior VP of platform pevelopment.

Ramsey will spearhead personalization and social product development for the group.

"Fox Sports Digital continues to invest in building a world-class technology leadership team, and the Fanhood acquisition deepens our product development expertise," said Pete Vlastelica, senior VP of Fox Sports Digital in a statement. "We are excited about combining the Fox Sports Digital and Fanhood teams to amplify our efforts to help users discover and share sports content in new and unique ways."