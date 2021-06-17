Marian Davey Named VP/General Manager of Fox’s KMSP-WFTC Minneapolis

Marian Davey has been named senior VP and general manager of KMSP-WFTC, the Fox-owned duopoly in Minneapolis. She starts immediately and reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

“Mim has done a stellar job in leading the KMSP-FOX 9 news team for the past 8 years,” Abernethy said. “Her past success and understanding of the market, coupled with her local news expertise and results-driven attitude, make her the natural choice to lead our Minneapolis duopolies.”

Davey succeeds Sheila Oliver, who took the GM job at the Fox stations in Seattle.

Davey has been with the Fox stations in Minneapolis for nearly 20 years. She was VP/news director since August of 2013. Previously, she was managing editor and assistant news director for the stations. Prior to joining Fox, she spent 14 years at WCCO Minneapolis.

“Getting the opportunity to lead these incredible stations, KMSP/WFTC, is a dream come true,” she said. “I’m honored and excited to bring both stations continued growth and success.”

WFTC is affiliated with MyNetworkTV.